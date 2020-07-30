TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 64.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
TNET traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
