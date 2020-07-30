UBS Group Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

eBay stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,230. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

