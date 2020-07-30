Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $26.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

UCTT traded up $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,857. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

