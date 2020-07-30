United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $16.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.34. 1,488,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,026. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

