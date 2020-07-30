Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $127,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

