V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,006 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,072 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,383 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,518. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

