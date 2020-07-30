V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

ORCL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 5,323,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,499,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.