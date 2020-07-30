V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 994,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,112 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

