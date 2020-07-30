V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $13.86 on Thursday, hitting $374.69. 1,977,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $367.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.92.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

