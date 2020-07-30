V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 352,993 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,993 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 714,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 172,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 868,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 339,486 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

