Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 97,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

