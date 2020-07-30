Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Decreased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.30. 102,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

