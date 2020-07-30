Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

