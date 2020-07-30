Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,823,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

