Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is GWM Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,343,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15,884.5% during the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,249 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.09. 96,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

