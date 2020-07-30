Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Increased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,826. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

