Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $164.53. 2,119,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,673. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

