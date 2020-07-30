Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

VET opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

