Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 187.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WBA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 292,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

