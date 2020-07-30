Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,730,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,479,000 after purchasing an additional 503,421 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,047,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,251,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

