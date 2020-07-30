Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

WAB stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.30. 3,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

