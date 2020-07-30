Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Reduced by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.05. 58,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,415. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

