Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.25

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 33548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Get Wipro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wipro by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,666,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.