Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.25

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 33548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wipro by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,666,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 368,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit