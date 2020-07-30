Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $149.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,952. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $148.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

