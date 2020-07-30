Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $39,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

