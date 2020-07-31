$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. Livongo Health posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.51. 172,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,811. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a PE ratio of -109.82.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,243. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 745.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

