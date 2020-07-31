-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $0.41. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $97,893,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and have sold 6,314,713 shares valued at $99,994,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

