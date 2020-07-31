103,986 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. 1,533,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

