194,000 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 644,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 543,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,012,000 after acquiring an additional 623,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.03. 421,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,436,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

