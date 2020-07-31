3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $179.00

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit