3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

