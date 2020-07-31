3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.19. 8,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,502. The company has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.