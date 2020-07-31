4,000 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 210,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

