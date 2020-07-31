934 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.05. 9,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

