Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,259. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,316 shares of company stock worth $26,890,310. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

