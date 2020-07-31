Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $437.14. 54,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.09. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

