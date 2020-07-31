Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.

AMD traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $207,759,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

