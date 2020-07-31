Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.
AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.
AMD traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,971,120. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $207,759,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
