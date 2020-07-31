Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $57.95 on Friday, reaching $1,473.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a market cap of $1,009.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,472.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,376.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

