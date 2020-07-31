Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,975.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $62.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,468.46. 164,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,376.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

