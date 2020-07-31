Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $242.88. 136,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average of $227.27. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

