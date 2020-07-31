Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.08. 113,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

