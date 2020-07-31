Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.10-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.38 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 15.10-15.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $243.11. 1,707,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

