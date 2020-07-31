Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $232.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

