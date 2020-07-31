Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Analysts predict that Andersons will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

In other news, Director Patrick S. Mullin bought 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $211,206.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,299 shares in the company, valued at $473,945.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $303,125.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,013 shares of company stock valued at $549,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,156,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

