AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 84,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,833,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,093,140. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

