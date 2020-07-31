Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.07.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. 2,101,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

