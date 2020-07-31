Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 6,937 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. 230,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

