Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,316 shares of company stock worth $26,890,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

