Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. 669,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

