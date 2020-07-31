Avestar Capital LLC Buys 5,783 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at $176,207,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,077 shares of company stock valued at $123,680,637 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.21. 165,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

